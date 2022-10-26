To The Daily Sun,

My name is Lisa Scott and I am privileged to serve Carroll County as register of deeds. The Registry of Deeds office records, protects and provides access to documents that prove title to your homes, businesses and ownership of all real estate in Carroll County. Successful operation of this office requires support and cooperation the Carroll County commissioners and the Carroll County Delegation.

