Like most Granite Staters, I wholeheartedly support public education where all children have the freedom to participate in honest classroom lessons, explore their interests and develop to the fullest extent of their abilities.
Instead of supporting public education, Free Staters and their Libertarian allies in our NH legislature have passed irresponsible bills that defund, censor and undermine public schools at taxpayers’ expense.
They siphoned taxpayer dollars away from our public schools. Through their voucher scheme, $9 million of taxpayer money was diverted to private and religious schools in the first year.
They attacked dedicated teachers and voted to censor honest classroom lessons. Gov. Chris Sununu recently signed their bill to remove art, physical education, computer science, languages and engineering from the definition of an adequate education.
If re-elected, they will again attempt to do even more damage including allowing open carry and discharge of weapons in schools.
Once again, they will attempt to extend their highly controversial voucher scheme to wealthy NH families to further privatize education with little to no accountability for how the money is spent.
If they get their way, Free Staters and their allies will be able to cut the school budget in half in your town or city, just like in Croydon, with one big difference. Once a budget cut passes, your community will have almost no chance to reverse it.
Then, they will attempt to expand the ban on teaching honest history lessons, dissolve cooperative school districts, and allow school boards to replace public education with private religious schools.
This fall, vote for Democrats who will stand up for quality public education where all children can learn, grow, and thrive. Support responsible leadership for vibrant, safe communities with affordable housing and healthcare. Vote to protect our democracy and future.
Linda Terwilliger
Gilford
