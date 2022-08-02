To The Daily Sun,

The radical right control 73% of the New Hampshire House Republican Caucus. As the majority in our state legislature, they use their political power to undermine our democracy, including basic rights and freedoms, while pretending to represent our interests. Many are Free Staters with plans for a libertarian dystopia with no public infrastructure and no common laws.

