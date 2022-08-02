The radical right control 73% of the New Hampshire House Republican Caucus. As the majority in our state legislature, they use their political power to undermine our democracy, including basic rights and freedoms, while pretending to represent our interests. Many are Free Staters with plans for a libertarian dystopia with no public infrastructure and no common laws.
Thousands of NH citizens continue to voice serious concerns for our families and communities. But, far right politicians aren’t listening. They advanced hundreds of reckless bills that risk our safety, health and prosperity.
For instance, they refused to consider commonsense gun safety measures to protect our communities. Instead, they passed a law where our local and state police can no longer help enforce federal gun laws. Some attempted to expand the right of deadly force to those with road rage.
They are siphoning our taxpayer dollars away from our public schools, diverting $10 million to private and religious schools in year one. They prohibited honest classroom lessons about diversity and equity that address discrimination.
For political gain, they are willing to severely restrict women’s rights to reproductive healthcare. We now have our first modern-day ban on abortion after 24 weeks with no exceptions for rape or incest. Some tried to ban abortion at six weeks. Others attempted to force women to carry all unwanted pregnancies to term.
Republican legislators disenfranchised voters by undermining access to voting, complicating same day voter registration and jeopardizing military ballots.
Some Free Staters voted for New Hampshire to secede from the United States.
Luckily, some of their worse bills did not gain traction thanks to the persistent efforts of Democrats and some moderate Republicans. This fall, elect Democrats who will stand up for our democracy and support vibrant, safe communities, including good-paying jobs, quality public schools and affordable healthcare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.