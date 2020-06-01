To The Daily Sun,
Urge N.H. legislators to vote YES! on HB-1218.
Everyone in New Hampshire who wants clean, reliable, affordable energy in our communities should contact their legislators now, urging them to vote YES! on House Bill 1218 on June 11.
If enacted, HB-1218 would raise the current size limit on customer-generators that may participate in net energy metering from 1 megawatt to “up to but not including 5 megawatts.” The new, higher limit will help to foster a more robust retail market for local renewable energy and will help lower the overall cost of electric service in the state.
Sponsored by five Democrats and five Republicans, HB-1218 effectively offers the potential for substantial savings on electricity costs to larger electric utility customers who own or operate an electrical generating facility powered by renewable energy and interconnected to the regional power grid.
The expansion of local clean energy makes good financial sense.
Larger electricity users like counties, municipalities, manufacturers, commercial businesses and others can significantly reduce their energy costs, while helping to lower air pollution and carbon emission levels in our state. By owning and operating clean energy generators on the regional power grid, they can;
— Realize significant savings on electricity costs and a shorter payback period for recouping their capital investment.
— Offset their cost of electric energy provided by the electric utility and receive export credits based on the utility default service energy charge.
— Become more self-sufficient and energy independent with less reliance on out-of-state electricity companies.
More clean energy is good for us, our communities and environment.
Increased investment in local renewable energy projects will:
— Support a healthier environment by reducing air pollution including carbon emission levels in our state over time.
— Drive economic activity and support good-paying jobs.
— Help reduce price volatility overall, while minimizing the risk for disruptions in electricity supply caused by inadequate wholesale generating capacity in New England.
I have already contacted my legislators, asking them to vote YES! on HB-1218., because I want cleaner air, a healthier environment and less worry about my electricity service. I hope you do the same. You can find your legislators’ contact information at: https://gencourt.state.nh.us/house/members/default.aspx.
Linda Terwilliger
Gilford
