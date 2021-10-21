To The Daily Sun
My name is Liana Gilbert Crowell, I am running for the Laconia School Board at-large seat. I have been a life long resident of Laconia and graduated from Laconia High School in 2001. Living here all of my life and growing up attending the Laconia School District, I always knew this is where I would reside with my family. I went on to successfully run my own business in the city of Laconia for over 15 years. As a mother of a child in the Laconia School District I am dedicated to helping guide decisions for the best educational opportunities for our children.
Our community is in need of a strong leader that will work diligently to listen and be responsive to their needs. I am a firm believer in parents' rights and for them to be involved in making decisions for their children’s education and well being. Keeping an open dialog will help ensure the community that their concerns and needs are being addressed to establish a strong faith in their school district and school board. I am humbled by the support I have already received from our community and hope that I can gain the trust from many more. With the backing of the community I am dedicated to building a strong future for our children through education, so that they can grow and fulfill the vision of a better tomorrow.
Liana Crowell
Laconia
