To The Daily Sun,
Robert Joseph implores us to use moderate influences as we vote in the upcoming elections. But then he attacks our sitting president with the venom of a poisonous, progressive, radical snake. He used the tired trope repeated daily by Democrats and the national left-wing media. Robert calls him a “dictator”.
With no factual citations, Mr. Joseph nevertheless claims that “evidence and events continue to demonstrate his most flagrant and reprehensible acts of disrespect for the greatest and most applicable document in the history of mankind”. He adds, “we can and must reverse current trends established by bigots and those who promote the discord and terrorism we have experienced”.
Sixty-three million others, along with myself, thank you for that lovely compliment, Robert.
Mr. Joseph, I respectfully submit that your recent letter to the LDS is nothing more than the parroting of the baseless lies of Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler, and the rest of the Democrats who began the impeachment cheerleading before President Trump ever took office. Sorry, Robert, but, in my opinion, it is those who refuse to accept the decision of all the citizens of this country who voted for our current president who are the ones acting like dictators and are showing flagrant disrespect for our Constitution.
Not to be outdone, John Goegel actually asserted in the same edition that it was the Republicans who turned the impeachment trial into a mockery of justice. What in the world have you been watching over the past few months? Oh, there will be a day of reckoning, if we still have a civil and just society in this country. I pray that the real facts about these past three years will finally make it into the public consciousness, despite the shameless antics by the national left-wing media to cover them up, ignore them, or attempt to smear them.
In my humble opinion, Mr. Joseph and Mr. Goegel are living in an alternate universe. This country has been revitalized and reinvigorated in the past three years and that is why President Trump’s approval ratings continue to rise. But, hey, please keep up that alternative-universe thinking. That hateful, groupthink mindset is helping to get our president elected a second time. So I humbly thank you, the Democrats, and the national left-wing media, in advance, for your Republican reelection efforts.
Russ Wiles
Tilton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.