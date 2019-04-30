To The Daily Sun,
I met Carlos Cardona once, during his failed campaign for NH House last term. His letter against Peter Spanos for mayor shocked me, mainly because at the campaign event where I met him, Carlos came off as a caring, and positive campaigner; talking about his strengths and passions, more than his opponents perceived weaknesses. It wasn’t about party as much as it was the person. He seemed to want you to vote for someone, and not against someone. So when I read his letter, it reminded me just how low politics has sunk. Carlos went after your fears, not your hopes.
Anyway, I know both of the candidates Carlos spoke about, Andrew Hosmer, and Peter Spanos. Both will do Laconia proud as mayor. Both have volunteer public service records to be envied. However, I am writing this letter mainly to address Carlos’ inaccurate portrayal of Peter Spanos.
I have served with Peter these last two terms in the NH House and on the Belknap County Delegation. Peter is a well-informed and highly involved member of the NH House Finance Committee, looking to provide all the required services the state provides, but at the same time keeping the cost to citizens in mind and not trying to pick your pockets by way of increased taxes and fees. It’s a balancing act not for the faint of heart, and Peter does it well.
Peter is a businessman, having run a successful small business in the hospitality industry for years. He will understand how to help Laconia’s small businesses, and help drive tourism to the area. As a member of the Belknap County Delegation, where I serve as vice-chair, I have seen Peter in action, advocating for law enforcement, conservation programs, and sound budgeting; but again, with an eye towards your county taxes, and specifically how it will impact Laconia budgeting. He is routinely a voice of reason on the delegation, showing insight and true caring for the Belknap County citizens.
In short, broken and potholed roads is not what you will get with Peter as your mayor. What you will get is a man who has strong budgeting knowledge, a man with a strong business knowledge, a man with experience in the hospitality industry, and a public servant who will serve the city of Laconia with energy and passion. A vote for Peter Spanos is a vote for Laconia’s future.
Rep. Tim Lang, Belknap 4
Tilton-Sanbornton
