To The Daily Sun,
The Town of Bristol does it again! This budget season the Bristol Selectboard has proposed a 13 percent increase in the operating budget. This proposal was turned over to the Budget Committee who reduced the proposal by $73,000 dollars, a mere 2 percent reduction, resulting in an 11 percent increase in the operating budget. This is not acceptable.
Now it will go to the voters and taxpayers at Town Meeting. Last year the voters trimmed the increase down to 4 percent and the town fathers howled it was the end of the world. Town employees got their raises, health insurance increases were met, merit increases were given and the actual expended budget total at the end of the year was $102,000 below the budgeted amount.
This year's proposed budget is four times larger than the consumer price index, the same figure used to set Social Security benefits. An 11 percent increase in the operating budget is absurd and unsustainable. Please show up and vote on March 12 at the Bristol Town Hall — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. — and attend the Town Meeting on Saturday March 16 — 9 a.m. — at the Newfound High School. Let's keep Bristol affordable.
Paul Simard
Bristol
