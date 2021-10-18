To The Daily Sun,
Nine GOP members of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, including Michael Sylvia and Raymond Howard representing Belknap County, have just betrayed the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of America.
They don’t want New Hampshire to be a part of these United States. Their co-sponsored bill written by Belmont GOP Rep. Sylvia provides that “the state peaceably declares independence from the United States and proceeds as a sovereign nation.” Sylvia publicly announced on the Exit NH podcast which he co-hosts: “We will be the first nation outside of the United States.”
Some 80 Free Staters, mostly registered Republicans, in our state legislature hold similar beliefs. They want anarchy over government.
Now, when each of us says: “I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands,” we must think of these traitors in our midst. They would succeed where our foreign enemies have failed. They would break up these United States of America. They would trample on the graves of service men and women who died to preserve our one nation under God.
From now on we must say the names of GOP Reps. Dennis Green, Scott Wallace, Dustin Dodge, Peter Torosian, William Foster, Matthew Santonastaso, Glenn Bailey and Belknap’s Michael Sylvia and Raymond Howard with the contempt they deserve. All Hampshirites, including Republicans, Democrats and undeclared voters, must name, denounce and vote out of office all Free Staters and their sympathizers and thereby diminish their anti-American beliefs, talk and actions.
Leonard Witt
Sandwich
