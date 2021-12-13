To The Daily Sun,
If President Joe Biden's policies had been even remotely responsible there need not have been any "stimulus packages," as his inflationary acts have in comparison reduced these to little more than cheap, irrelevant bribes.
Those of his proponents who believe that they can stave off total defeat in 2022 via such feel-good legislation, or by claiming that they were against him all along, are sadly mistaken.
Leonard Paquette
Laconia
