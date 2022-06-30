To The Daily Sun,
A border crisis such as ours would not be tolerated in any other civilized sovereign country. It is not a crisis so far as this administration is concerned, but an opportunity, as it would allow their party to remain in power permanently.
One of the group of unelected captains who currently "help rule" the nation recently suggested that Joseph Biden prove his physical and political vitality by bicycling in a public place before a sympathetic crowd. This publicity stunt failed when Joe fell off the bicycle. What he did prove is that even in a scripted and tightly controlled atmosphere he could not deliver.
When a product or service is proven sound, people will flock to it; they will not do so only when ordered to by sanctimonious bureaucrats.
All currently serving Democrats are responsible for a deliberate and damaging effort to wean citizens off of energy sources not approved by them by creating a false economic calamity. It is they who must be held accountable for their actions whether actively involved or knowingly remaining silent.
Leonard Paquette
Laconia
