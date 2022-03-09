To The Daily Sun,
Do connections, rather than actual performance, determine who is president of the United States? If Joe Biden is re-elected, proof that our electoral system is indeed broken will be obvious. Evidence of this will also be unmistakably plain for all to see. On the world stage, Ukraine has yet to be settled at this time, but our president's handling of Afghanistan does not lead one to optimism. So much for American leadership — welcome to the third world.
If anything positive at all can be said of the Biden presidency, it may be that it was he who finally provided the long overdue impetus for reasonable congressional term limits.
Leonard Paquette
Laconia
