To The Daily Sun,
So glad Ben Shapiro thinks Democrats are exploiting the attempted overthrow of democracy on Jan. 6, 2021.
The 1,000 people the FBI have convicted or are looking for attest to the nature of that action.
I do hope the Democrats will exploit this day, but the GOP will not.
Democracy is at risk of becoming yesterday because voting continues to be restricted in the name of various conspiracy theories.
Democracy is at risk as voters continue to be disenfranchised by gerrymandering and laws to give one party an advantage over another.
Democracy is at risk as voters continue to be disenfranchised by gerrymandering and laws to give one party an advantage over another.
History is not kind to the nations who have made Democracy yesterday's method of governing. I hope Democrats will exploit the attempted overthrow of democracy on Jan. 6, 2021. Not because it didn’t happen, but because it did happen and showed the need for reform.
Leonard Campbell
Center Harbor
