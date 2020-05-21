To The Daily Sun,
Whether or not it was an intentional biological weapon,China designed the coronavirus with a purpose from the beginning. They knew that it would create the chaos that it did in our economy and among people. They knew that our country would be going to them for medicine to fight this, making them rich. Their problem was they got caught. And refusing to let independent investigations look for the source of the virus is mighty suspicious. But they want the world to trust that they are telling the truth. Seriously?
China has arrested almost 500 of its people for trying to blow the whistle on the virus. What do you expect from a communist country like China? They have their corrupt influence at the WHO and who knows how many spies in this country. Sadly many of our own politicians, YouTube, and the news media elite bow to China's wishes. Why? Where is the patriotism? The loyalty to the U.S.? Or have they decided to sell out?
Jesus Christ taught us to trust Him in all things at all times with all of our heart (Proverbs 3:5–6) so that our faith becomes unshakeable.He gave His life so that we (sinful beings) can spend an eternity in Heaven with Him. He provided His life — the ultimate sacrifice of His life — as a free gift to all who will believe! I trust Jesus,and welcome you to do the same.I do not trust the elitist news media, politicians, the Chinese government, or the WHO. Take that back to China,and I hope this goes viral (no pun intended).
Len Hanley
Barnstead
