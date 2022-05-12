To The Daily Sun,
A few months ago, the word woman was unable to be defined by a Supreme Court nominee which the Democrats embraced with enthusiasm for a political correctness agenda, but when it came to the COVID shot, booster, and wearing a face mask it wasn't your body your choice via a mandate dictated by our government. Fast forward to now and with Roe v. Wade on the verge of being overturned, and suddenly our political leaders reveal they know what the definition of a woman is and protest the overturning with their chants of "my body my choice". Such inconsistency if pointed out causes tantrums, threats and meltdowns by those who use such methods to get what they want, as Tucker Carlson fairly pointed out on his show and has also been the recipient of many times. They fear that if people are allowed to participate in the democratic process on abortion, they know it will spell the end of it. But if these people and politicians are so concerned about women's bodies and their rights, perhaps they might want to consider not only unquestionably defining what a woman is biologically, and not change it based on political objective agendas, but that 50% of the time it is a female's body being aborted in the womb of their body. An innocent female who did nothing wrong, same as when it is a male, yet to abort it they use instruments and procedures that would be illegal if done to cows. Instruments that can be viewed at granthamcollection.com. If people who support abortion "rights" actually saw these instruments and abortions and abortion procedures, how could they logically remain in support of abortion? That would take a truly indifferent person.
Len Hanley
Barnstead
