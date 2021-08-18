To The Daily Sun,
Just when you think that nothing can get worse, President Biden once again demonstrated his complete incompetence and ineptitude by withdrawing all of our troops from Afghanistan without a plan. What else could explain the fall of Afghanistan within weeks thereby giving the Taliban total control?
Thousands fled to the airport in an effort to escape Taliban control where total chaos ensued. Another 11,000 Americans, as well as countless Afghanis who worked and cooperated with the Americans, are unable to get to the airport as it was reported today that the Taliban has formed a ring around the airport. They will let no one outside the airport go through the barrier they formed. Americans are trapped in Afghanistan and the administration’s response to those Americans is “to sit tight” while they negotiate with the Taliban.
Other Afghanis who believed in American values are waiting to be murdered by the Taliban thugs. One such person who is waiting for the Taliban to come is the first female mayor in a town in Afghanistan. She stated “I’m sitting here waiting for them to come. There is no one to help me or my family. I’m just sitting with them and my husband. And they will come for people like me and kill me.”
In Herat, men, with their faces covered in hot tar and nooses around their neck were dragged by the Taliban through the streets to certain death. To add insult to injury one of the key Taliban leaders who engineered the fall of Afghanistan, Khairullah Khairkhwa, was released by President Obama in exchange for disgraced deserter, Bowe Bergdahl.
President Biden has left the Taliban in a stronger position than they were 20 years ago, and America less safe. State of the art American weapons and planes were left behind as part of Biden's disastrous exit and additionally, upon gaining control, the Taliban released all of the ISIS and Al Qaeda prisoners.
It can be debated whether we should have ever been in Afghanistan, but it is a fact that for the past 20 years we have not had another 9/11 type attack on the United States, and for the last 18 months there have been no American casualties in Afghanistan.
Robert Gates, the former Secretary of Defense under Barack Obama, once stated that “Joe Biden has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” This debacle falls squarely on Joe Biden no matter how he tries to shift blame to the former President, whom President Biden says set the rules for withdrawal. That is a ridiculous argument. President Biden has reversed almost every policy established by President Trump, including the reversal of the “remain in Mexico” policy at our southern border, where well over a million migrants have been apprehended since Joe Biden became President, but that will be a discussion for another day.
Lee Ann Moulder
Center Harbor
