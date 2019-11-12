To The Daily Sun,
Dear Laconia Parents,
I would like to inform you about an awesome opportunity happening next week on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Laconia High School. Stand Up Laconia is sponsoring a presentation to educate parents and community members about the dangers of vaping. The presentation is going to demonstrate how vaping substances impacts our students.
Personally, as a student athlete and member of LHS, I feel this presentation is very beneficial to learn about how these harmful substances are impacting us negatively in school, out of school and even during sporting events. I hope you are able to come join me and the other members of Stand Up Sachems at this important event!
Megan Gaspa
Student Athlete
Member of Stand Up Sachems
Laconia
