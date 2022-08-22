I endorse Sheriff Bill Wright because he is accessible to the average citizen and well rounded in dealing with issues. I had a concern with my elderly father as he was suffering from Alzheimer's. I was worried he would wander away on me, get lost or hurt. I got him a smart watch but he wouldn’t wear it. I called Sheriff Bill Wright and left a message asking if he knew of any systems we could put into place for prevention. (I was thinking along the lines of a bracelet tracker for home prisoners). Bill Wright called me the same day and spent time troubleshooting ideas with me. We settled on cameras in and outside the home. I am from Florida where we have silver alert (like amber alert but for seniors) we talked about that and other possibilities. He was genuinely concerned and wanted to help. He treated me very respectfully and told me to be sure to reach out to him again if I found any ways that his department can assist me with the dilemma I was feeling. I felt listened to and less worried knowing our sheriff was aware of our situation and willing to help.
I don’t think another person would have made me feel as comfortable as Bill Wright. His slogan should be for the people because his professional attitude and actions toward an average citizen with a concern was above and beyond what I expected.
Vote Bill Wright for sheriff so you won’t be disappointed when you have a concern and need advice or attention. He genuinely cares for people.
