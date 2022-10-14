As a resident of Franklin, I am writing to support Scott Burns for state representative for Merrimack District 3 representing and supporting all citizens of Franklin.
Scott grew up in Franklin and graduated from Franklin schools. He understands the importance of education and fair funding. He has worked as a previous school board member and state representative to increase the per-pupil rate from the state, update stabilization funding and get aid for school capital projects. Our children are the future of this city, and we need to support their growth and success.
Additionally, he believes in affordable housing, supporting a living wage, availability of affordable health care and paid family and sick leave. He has pledged to continue efforts to battle the ever-increasing addiction rate and get more support for recovery. He understands the importance of improving technology services across the state, which will allow businesses to grow and employees to relocate and plant roots in a community like Franklin.
He is looking to improve the quality of life in Franklin and to make sure our tax dollars are invested back in our city. We need someone who will fight for our city and our kids.
Please consider joining me in voting for Burns on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
