To The Daily Sun,
Wow, can't believe someone would complain about all the rubbish on the WOW Trail and then ask the City of Laconia to take sparky and the Parks and Recreation crew from the Department of Public Works to go clean it up taking them away from their other daily duties. It would seem that the millionaire restaurant owner that pushed this trail through everyone's backyards, businesses, parks, etc., stating it will bring millions of dollars in revenue to the Lakes Region, just maybe should hire his private landscape company that he uses at his restaurant and private mansion to clean up the mess. This all could have been avoided if you kept the homeless and the addicts on the public sidewalks in the public's eye but now put them out in the woods to build homeless camps and trash the beautiful woods. What was wrong with the awesome sidewalk trail all along Route 3, don't see much trash there, so I guess if Mallard's Landing and South Down Shores gets this trail going through their property you now have a head's up on what your future will look like. Lastly I don't think John Jefferson would want to see these historic railroad tracks torn up and replaced with a trashy needle infested trail.
Larry Young
Belmont
