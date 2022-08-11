Why should I trust Donald Trump? As a registered Republican from the first time I could vote (and I am 80 now), I would like a Trump supporter to provide the logic as to why I should support the Donald.
1. He has cheated on his three wives. Barron was probably conceived or perhaps a fetus at the same time Donald was stepping out on his present wife.
2. There are any number of documented cases where Donald has cheated folks he has hired.
3. He is not a successful business leader. He has been through bankruptcy at least six times.
4. He cheats at golf (this is something my deceased father, an avid golfer, would probably put at the top of his list).
5. He failed to listen to the voice of reason and of science during the COVID-19 pandemic and his advocating numerous fake cures resulted in the deaths of a large number of folks who might not have died if they practiced what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested.
6. During the first year in office, he actually had a meeting with Russian representatives and provided them with information that they shouldn’t have gotten. He prevented U.S. representatives from being present at that meeting.
7. He did not follow normal procedures with respect to document saving while he was president, and the recent search of Mar-a-Lago indicates there is still a problem on that matter.
8. Last of all, he incited the riot that took place at the Capitol on the 6th of January and although he was not physically present at the Capitol that day, he could have stopped the problem long before the dangerous actions took place.
Because of the above and many more similar issues, there is no way I could support either him or his lackeys.
