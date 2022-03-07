To The Daily Sun,
As a resident of Grafton County, but an active reader of The Laconia Daily Sun, I would have to say that you’ve been done in by the Belknap Delegation with respect to their actions related to the Gunstock Ski area board. By far the best candidate for the open position was Heidi Preuss. She had not only the expertise as a professional skier, but many years of business experience. Looking at the leadership of the Belknap County Delegation, I could forsee the outcome and not one that was suitable for the future success of the ski area. The fact that the chair swore Dr. Strang in immediately after voting for him indicates that he and the other members of the delegation were up to no good. Now with the subsequent meeting mentioned in the Wednesday edition of The Sun, I think the ski area board and the county residents have been snookered. I believe there is an election coming up in November and I would strongly urge the residents of Belknap County to toss out most of the members of the delegation and elect some moderates (either Democrats or Republicans) that really have the best interests of the county at heart. From everything I’ve read it seems like Mr. Ness should have been tossed from the board and now it looks like that action may be too late. Best wishes from a Grafton County skier.
Larry Spencer
Plymouth
