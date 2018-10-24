To The Daily Sun,
I’d like to take the time to congratulate our Middle School football team for they played an amazing game in Hartford, Vermont; we’re going to the playoffs this Sunday at 9 a.m. in Gilford.
All season long these boys have worked hard and put 100 percent in and all there hard work has payed off. Our coaches are amazingand hard working, with great enthusiasm. We couldn’t ask for better leaders for our boys.
The boys have worked hard all year, beating Kennett twice, alongside Winnisquam, and all there hard work is paying off; the Laconia Middle School football team is going to playoffs. Good luck this weekend, boys.
Michelle Woods
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.