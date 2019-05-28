To The Daily Sun,
Lack of access to paid family and medical leave has lasting impacts. I am no longer part of the workforce and now rely on modest income from Social Security. As a single parent, it was a struggle to raise my daughter who suffers from asthmatic bronchitis every winter. She would be sick for weeks and sometimes it would turn into pneumonia.
In order to be able to care for her during her illness, I had to turn down a full-time job and work part-time instead, so that I could be there for my daughter when she was sick.
If I had access to paid family and medical leave, I could have worked full-time, taking off only the days I needed to care for my daughter. This would have not only increased my income but also my financial security for retirement.
Cindy Butrim
Ashland
