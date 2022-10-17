To The Daily Sun,
Hello, I am Kimberly Ploszaj, daughter of Tom Ploszaj, state representative for Center Harbor and New Hampton. Although I live in Connecticut, I spend a fair amount of time in New Hampshire with my dad.
Reflecting on his first term, my dad attended the majority of meetings, sessions and committees. He has spent countless hours reading up on bills and related materials so that he can be informed and fairly represent the residents who elected him.
He has been transparent in all of his communication with the residents he represents.
To read what his opponent has said about by dad is disheartening. My father is not a Free State extremist, he does not want to tear down Gunstock Mountain Resort and he surely isn't seeking to increase tax burden, but what he is looking to do is this: Increase open and nonpartisan representation by providing all residents with the personal opportunity of having a say and being heard so that he can fairly represent their issues and concerns.
My dad has done his best to hear views on topics, including Gunstock, and make his best informed decisions. He has done his homework and votes for what he thinks is right.
If you have question, please reach out to my dad, he's willing to discuss your thoughts and concern.
Please keep this in mind on Election Day: having someone who wants to represent you, listen to you and make the best choice for you, regardless of party lines, is important. Please consider re-electing my dad, Tom Ploszaj. He’s a fair, honest, reliable and dependable candidate.
Kimberly Ploszaj
Bristol, Connecticut
