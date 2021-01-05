To The Daily Sun,
America is now at the point Rome was when that democracy fell—disorder and disarray.
In Rome, some retired presidents (consuls), together with religious personnel, were elected to civic positions as “augurs,” to provide a conscience for the nation. Augurs were well versed in ethics, science, theology, and law. They taught the people about the unchanging purpose and operation of the constitutional law.
A retired consul named Cicero, now an augur, stood up to teach the law and remind Romans of their traditional citizen responsibilities. But he was too late. Caesar relieved the people of their legislative duties.
Where are men, or women, like Cicero today? We have perhaps one, Mitt Romney. Could Barack Obama be another? But are these two enough for the task? And another thing, are they too late and too short of the mark?
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.