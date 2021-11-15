To The Daily Sun,
The passing of Bob Lawton last week was a loss for the whole state of New Hampshire. His work in the NH Legislature for all NH residents, the NH License plate motto (Live Free or Die) he helped pass also, back in the early days, he always had Funspot open on Labor day for the Jerry Lewis MDA telethon. He help raise millions of dollars over many years with his enormous generosity. God bless a great man.
Kevin Larson
Laconia
