To The Daily Sun,
It was 1987 when we moved next door to Kevin Hayes on Sprucewood Drive. Shortly after we arrived, his son, Conor, walked over to welcome us to the neighborhood. He was seven. Our memory is that he didn’t come to see if there was a new kid to play with — he came to say hello and welcome us to “The Forest”. To us, that’s always said a lot about the Hayes family.
They were our neighbors for the 14 years we lived there. Now Kevin is running for a seat on Gilford’s Select Board and to us that’s an extension of his being a good neighbor all those years ago … only this time he is willing to be a good neighbor to everyone who lives in town.
We’re voting for Kevin Hayes on March 10 and hope you will consider voting for him too.
Jim & Betty Tidd
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.