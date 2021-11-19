To The Daily Sun,
The people have spoken all over this country. They are tired of watching their basic rights be trampled on. Would you believe that politicians like Terry McAuliffe in Virginia actually told parents that they had no right to question school board members regarding policy such as critical race theory? This was the attitude displayed by candidate Terry McAuliffe even after a little girl was raped in a school bathroom in Virginia. The person who committed the rape was transferred to another school and raped another girl. The first victim's father was enraged and was arrested at the school board meeting for being disruptive. The president became involved resulting in the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to step in because the father's behavior might be considered domestic terrorism. You cannot make this stuff up. Imagine that your child came home after being told he is guilty of being born white.
2022 is not far away. Senator Maggie Hassan and Rep. Chris Pappas need to speak up. They need to talk to New Hampshire voters and answer questions as to where they stand. The upcoming election will be about basic rights. Parents need real support and not lip service in the schools. Up to this point NH's senators and reps. have been quiet aside from repeated silly, tireless political ads that in my opinion mean little or nothing.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
