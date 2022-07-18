To The Daily Sun,
The Democratic Party is once again looking to tax and spend in a new proposal at the federal level. The increased spending is about $900 billion with inflation running rampant. Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, is refusing to go along with his latest endeavor. The real question is with New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan. Where is Maggie? Once again she is nowhere to be found as she continues to placate Senate President Chuck Shumer with the Senate evenly split. The game plan is always the same as Sen. Hassan is a tax and spend liberal. New leadership is essential. You be the judge in November.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
