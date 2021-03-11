To The Daily Sun,
I just had my first COVID shot at the tech in Laconia this morning. I want to say a big thank you to the military and fire personnel who worked at the site. They were very well organized, efficient, very helpful and quite pleasant. These individuals deserve our thanks.
Kenneth Ackerson
Franklin
