To The Daily Sun,
I wrote a letter on Oct. 11, 2018, that was titled “Veteran’s Home not allowing nurses a work life balance.” I would like to tell you since that letter the remarkable changes that have occurred. We have some change in management. I want to give a big shout out to our new commandant in the short time you have been here your presence has been so positive you not only care for our Veterans but also for your staff and the future of the home. We also have a wonderful, fairly new human resource director that has been working very hard on creative ways to advertise for help and nothing but wonderful things have been said from employees about you. All of management has been working extra hours on off shifts and holidays to help the floor staff it really feels like a team effort and I’m so excited to see all the positive changes. The aides got a well deserved 15% pay increase, the home now offers flexible schedules, management wants to hear our ideas and have been working really hard to create a positive, healthy work environment and I want to say thank you. I look forward to the continued growth and I encourage all my old coworkers whether retired, or maybe you just want to work per diem or want to come back full time management will work with you. To all my coworkers I appreciate everyone of you not only in nursing but all departments we are a team and everyone of you make a difference in the lives of our Veterans. Happy Nurse’s Week everyone.
Kelly Lee
Tilton
