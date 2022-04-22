To The Daily Sun,
In reading the front page article in The Sun concerning the non-renewal of contract of popular Elm Street School Principal David Levesque, I could understand the concerns expressed by parents with a lack of understanding of how this occurred without full knowledge of why. It is due to the confidentiality laws that exist for the protection of school employees including teachers, administrators and superintendents. The article indicates that both principal and district administration have agreed to observe confidentiality laws at this time. I would not be surprised to learn that both parties are utilizing legal counsel as they navigate this very serious and private personnel issue.
They are wise to do so as any misstep could lead to a very ugly and costly law suit. Whether it is confidentiality between lawyer and client, doctor and patient, or priest and congregant, these laws exist to protect all of us. Without them innocent people on both sides of an issue can be attacked and bad-mouthed in the newspapers before they ever have a chance to tell their side of the story, if they choose to do so.
It is not our job as citizens to hint that something erroneous or fraudulent is occurring until proof positive exists that it has. In fact it is irresponsible and damaging to all concerned. Please learn to trust the process that is ongoing. Then hopefully, you will be able to trust the outcome, like it or not.
Kay M. Anderson
Laconia
