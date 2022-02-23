To The Daily Sun,
Laconia School Board member Dawn Johnson, representing Ward 4, exceeded the boundaries of common decency in her recently published letter in The Daily Sun when she accused Superintendent Steve Tucker and School Board Chair Aaron Hayward of collusion. Ms. Johnson asserts that "the superintendent and the school board chairperson have been working behind the scenes to help each other out with secret closed-door deals and coverups." She offers no "facts" to substantiate her claims, just her unprofessional opinion and conjecture, which at the very least borders on libelous. Most definitely, Ms. Johnson's latest letter violated the rules and ethical conduct community members, as well as, fellow board members have a right to expect from an elected official.
We support Superintendent Tucker's effort to take his time hiring the most qualified person to fill the role of principal of Laconia High School. Having participated ourselves in such an undertaking, it usually involves a deep dive into candidates' qualifications, schooling, etc., plus visitations to school sites by administration, faculty members, parents and students for purposes of observation, etc. This process takes time and if executed properly, not in haste, it provides the much needed "good fit," for the students, the faculty, and the community at large, as it has with Superintendent Tucker.
There should be no rush to fill such an important position.
Kay M. Anderson
Robert P. Swartz
Laconia
