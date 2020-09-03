To The Daily Sun,
CHARACTER COUNTS. Voters in Belmont are very fortunate to have the opportunity to vote for a candidate who will listen to and advocate for the best interests of his constituents in Concord. Too often elected officials are driven by their own personal agenda or pressure from an ideological or party point of view. Don House is not that kind of candidate. He is a good listener, will weigh and consider all the facts and be prudent and transparent in casting his vote.
Don's commitment to improving the lives of others in our community is reflected in his work helping establish Belknap House, a shelter for families in need during difficult life transitions. He has also taken it upon himself to reach out to the Laconia mayor and city manager to see what can be done to further assist people accessing services around food insecurity, medical care, and homelessness in our area. What impresses me is the sensitivity and focus Don brings to these challenging issues.
I used to tell my high school students, "Character is what one does when no one is looking." Don House has the integrity and strength of character to demonstrate transparency in his decision making and a strong moral compass to guide him. I urge Belmont voters to choose Don House to represent them in the Statehouse in Concord.
Kay M. Anderson
Laconia
