To The Daily Sun,
Recently Democrat politicians and Gov. Chris Sununu charged our New Hampshire Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut that it was inappropriate for him to speak at a conference whose purpose was to empower parents. Really? Shouldn’t it be very appropriate for the department of education commissioner to speak to the customers of the public education school system, you know, the parents?
There was a time, not so long ago, when Democrats supported parents, especially lower income parents who have little choice in the education of their children. Perhaps their allegiance to the teachers unions has become more important.
In the past Democrats were adamantly opposed to monopolies because they eliminate competition. When a monopoly eliminates competition then an inferior product is usually the result at an increased cost. Such is the public school system, the largest monopoly in the U.S.
Did you know that in 2018 the PISA, programme for international student assessment, test had American students ranked 30th in math? Guess who was in first place? China. Twenty years ago America was in first place. Parents have always been active partners in regards to their children’s education. They trusted educators to properly educate their children. Our current education system seems to have failed parents and students. Parents need and want to be part of the conversation again.
Kathy Rago
Franklin
