I am writing to encourage all to vote on Nov. 8 for Scott Burns of Franklin for NH House Merrimack County District 3. I have known Scott for years. We are both Franklin natives and share many similar interests.
Scott has been well educated by NH public schools. He is a grad of Franklin High School, has a BS in environmental science from PSC and an MBA from NEC. He has significant local and state elective experience having served on the school board and as a state representative, just to name a couple.
I have watched and personally served with Scott on a number nonprofits in our area. I would to highlight one near and dear to me. He has served many years as a volunteer and board member with me in the Franklin Outing Club that operates the all-volunteer nonprofit Veterans Memorial Recreation Area. This area was developed after WWII as a living memorial to all vets. It allows those of all ages to enjoy year-round outdoor activities.
Here are three very important reasons to vote for Scott.
He is committed to supporting women's rights.
He supports redoing the current structure for funding public education. It is time to get this fixed.
He supports raising the minimum hourly wage to $15/hr.
Thank you, Scott, for committing to run and serve again this year. Please consider voting for Scott Burns to serve as state rep.
