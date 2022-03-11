To The Daily Sun,
I never expect to agree with Steve Earle, but I have never disagreed as wholeheartedly as I do with his recent comparison of President Joe Biden to President Vladimir Putin on March 9.
To say that the Biden administration supports censoring "what they decide is (sic) unacceptable views" borders on the absurd. The administration has been sharing sensitive information about the lead-up to Putin's unlawful invasion of Ukraine; shedding light, and hopefully sending out warnings to be heeded, on the malicious, criminal actions which we have now seen acted out by Putin.
"Big D" candidates do not side with democracy, says Mr. Earle. Who stormed the Capitol and tried to overturn the results of a free and fair election? Which party is selectively seating Secretaries of State across the country who will automatically question the results of every future election, essentially upending the essence of our democracy? It's those Big R Republicans, for sure.
Putin is mercilessly bombing schools and maternity hospitals; his soldiers are gunning down families in their cars as they attempt to escape; his government is mockingly "opening" safe escape zones before swooping bombers in to strafe the pathways and the innocents attempting to travel them.
Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting with escapees of Ukraine in Poland. President Biden has authorized massive amounts of ammunition, supplies and humanitarian aid for the valiant Ukrainian effort. He has ratified severe sanctions against Putin and his allies, with more to come. Yes, Americans will feel some discomfort at home but our homes are not being destroyed by bombs.
Mr. Earle, you have gone too far.
Kate Miller
Meredith
