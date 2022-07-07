To The Daily Sun,
I fail to understand the anger and angst of the pro-choicers over the Supreme Court decision that overturns Roe v. Wade. The court did not say abortion is wrong. The court did not say the unborn have the right to life. They merely said that such a right is not in the Constitution. This is undoubtedly true. The founding fathers would never have thought to include the right to kill unborn children and terminate inconvenient pregnancies.
And they have turned the decision over to the states. Abortion is no longer the law of the land. Individual states will draft laws governing it. They have already begun. And it is clear that abortion will not go away. The worst thing that can happen to a woman desiring an abortion is she may have to travel, no more than an inconvenience. This does not merit rioting and protests and threats and tears.
Karin Robbins
Laconia
