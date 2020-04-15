To The Daily Sun,
"I’m from the GOVERNMENT and I’m here to help!" — Ronald Reagan. The most frightening words.
The question is often posed, “How did Germany let it happen?”
We all have a fear of dying. We are human. We have a beginning, our birth, and an end, when our time for death arrives. That death may be sudden from an accident, or a heart attack or from a lengthy disease, or from our own hand through suicide or a drug overdose. But, we will all die. Every death brings sadness to the survivors, but at some point, we will all die. Yet our fear of death hovers over us as we fight to preserve life.
How did Germany let the take-over by Nazism happen? Now we know! The government exploits our fear of death and citizens march in lock step …Baa, baa black sheep…"Yes, sir, Yes, sir, social distancing, face masks, stay at home, sir," ....
God is not essential, but your liquor store is.
Every hour of every day the latest death toll due to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus is reported. But what about deaths due to suicide, or deaths due to murder, or the due to car accidents, or cancer, or… YET, we are pummeled with the latest positive tests and deaths due to the CCP. The result … the American people are panicked and afraid.
Yes, the curve flattened. But flattening the curve doesn’t prevent death from occurring. AND…
We are being set up for subsequent outbreaks. Why, because we are in the stay at home, don’t be exposed, no contact with other humans mode of operation.
Herd immunity happens when large segments of the population build immunity in their own body. How will you be exposed if you are not allowed to come in contact with the virus? Through government mandated vaccination?
Scientifically, if your immune system is healthy, when exposed to the virus your immunity kicks in and you won’t necessarily exhibit symptoms. Why? Because a healthy immune system will fight the virus, and build antibodies. But no exposure to the virus and we cannot build antibodies. Thus, preventing mass numbers of the population from exposure prevents building herd immunity.
In our panic and fear we are relinquishing our rights as we march to the pied piper of government. We conceded our right to freely assemble with stay at home orders. Our right to practice our religion is conceded as church leaders follow the government limits congregation numbers and social distancing mandates. That’s how Auschwitz occurred. Will fear and panic strip you of God-given freedoms our Founding Fathers fought to protect?
Our governor and Senator Shaheen welcomed 91,000 pounds of personal protective equipment from where? China! Are you kidding me?
I’m from China and I’m here to help! Help what? Spread panic and fear by sharing viruses? How you ask?
We stopped travel to and from other countries and restricted travel between states and our homes. Other countries are returning PPE made in China because they do not meet safety standards and/or are contaminated. Yet we freely distribute without testing across N.H.?
Evil persists because good men do nothing. Benjamin Franklin warned, “Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”
What will you do? Are you willing to fight for your liberty?
Karen Testerman
Franklin
