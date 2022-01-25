To The Daily Sun,
It is the governor who sets the agenda for the Executive Council. In other words, the governor controls which contracts are considered when allocating public generated funds, your taxpayer dollars. This is the avenue for the governor to advance his or her agenda.
All civil officers, town officers excepted, take an oath to “support the Constitution,” Part 2, Article 84. In Part 1, Article 1 states that all men are born... and Article 2 states that “All men (humanity) have certain natural, essential and inherent rights among which are, the enjoying and defending life...”
The Executive Councilors are elected by the people. They are the last to represent the public when considering contracts that spend the dollars entrusted to the government to administer the affairs of the state. Executive Councilors are responsible to “support the Constitution,” the Law of the Land.
"I might put it on the agenda every week, who knows?” said Gov. Chris Sununu on contracts repeatedly rejected by the Executive Council. This is how he coerced the $27 million contracts with the federal government which the people opposed. He did the same with the vaccine registry. Now he is coercing the use of public funds to send more funding under the guise of “family planning” to organizations that destroy (not defend) human lives.
Throughout his service as an Executive Councilor (with one exception) and as governor, Chris Sununu has used his power to coerce the public funds of New Hampshire to support Planned Parenthood and similar organizations. Where in the Constitution of New Hampshire does it give the governor or the Executive Council the authority to give away public funds to give away state sovereignty or to destroy human life?
Karen Testerman
Franklin
