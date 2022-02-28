To The Daily Sun,
School board meetings are the only insight for most into decisions made for our kids. I've attended virtual or in person Inter-Lakes School Board meetings for two years. As a result, I'm hoping on March 8, that four new people will be elected to fill contested seats. I would like people who have kids in the schools and know what's happening in the classrooms; do not use the auditorium back door for meetings so they can avoid the public coming through the front door; ask questions, bring transparency, and actually speak during meetings; will give eye contact when the public speaks at a meeting, act a little bit interested, and if there is a question, will actually answer it; think it's stupid to use taxpayer money to hire armed Meredith Police Department officers as guards for every meeting, with crowds numbering in the 15s; will get back to me when I call or email them with questions; won't count down an individual speaker's three minute time limit on the big screen, then gavel them if their thoughts aren't quite finished; remember that both superintendents work for them and they work for everyone else; understand that public input should be on any topic, not just agenda items; have some spark and maybe even a little controversy, to bring open dialog into decision making conversations; know if they have voted for the Annual Meeting during school vacation week and when questioned about the date, bring it to the board, not just admit they weren't aware they could make changes; are familiar with school curriculum and know if critical race theory or equity topics are being filtered into the schools; are business savvy, can create a budget, and have negotiation skills, not just rubber stamping more increases, people who will question a $30,000,000 budget for 948 students; welcome and help parent volunteer groups to come into the schools, without trying to micro-manage everything they do; encourage parents to pick their children up in the buildings, not in two-lane parking lines; and, I want a board, who, if they get a one sentence email from the superintendent saying that a successful, 7.5-year coach has been fired on the first day of school, at least one representative asks why.
The current board members appear to be tired and complacent for good reason. Collectively, they represent multitudinous years of service. I have known several many years and value our personal friendships. I thank them and wish them well, but on March 8, it's time for change.
After talking to most new candidates, I'm hoping Rachel Xavier, At Large; Mark Anderson, Meredith; Andi Martin, write-in for Sandwich; and Jamie Moore, Center Harbor, all win their elections. They are free thinking individuals, each with their own expertise, who will bring thoughtful discussion to the board and make meetings much more user friendly. Remember, all voters in Meredith, Center Harbor, and Sandwich can vote for all representatives, no matter where their residency. Please give change a chance.
Karen Sticht
Meredith
