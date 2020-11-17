To The Daily Sun,
I have known David Donovan for seven years. He was a son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend, and fabulous musician. My youngest grandgirl called him Uncle Day-Day. They had tea parties, sang together, played, and she adored him.
He could make a ukulele sound like a symphonic instrument and was filled with natural talent inherited from his mom's family and honed by time spent in Hawaii. The large Donovan get togethers have always been filled with music by all ages — from spoon and washboard playing to guitar, fiddle, banjo, rhythms, with everything in between — and David was an important part of it. The professional speakers, microphones, and stage goes up even before the gathering begins, and singing rings through the air at every occasion.
I don't know if actions by David warranted being shot and killed by a Meredith police officer last Sunday, but I hope there is a fair, unbiased state investigation to find out. However, the David Donovan I knew and choose to remember, was gentle, talented, enjoyed fun times, and had a phenomenal love for family and friends. He will certainly be missed.
Karen Sticht
Meredith
