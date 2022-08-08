I can't imagine the pain of losing a child, no matter what age or circumstance. When I recently heard that Craig Carty (47 years), passed from natural causes in Africa, my heart sank. I met Jack Carty when we were on the school board together, then Vickie, Jeff, Doug, and Craig. Craig used to babysit for us, so we watched him graduate from high school, college, and then followed his highly adventurous life.
Craig always made me laugh. When I was teaching German at Inter-Lakes High School, the class was learning vocabulary and grammar by having a fashion show. Craig was free that period, so offered to video the event, using his own brand of creativity. It came out sideways, upside down, and in all various positions. When two boys entered the room to "Splish Splash, I was Taking a Bath," wearing only towels and swimsuits (so they didn't have to memorize many words), Craig's videography was hilarious, and suddenly also featured himself. He gave tips on fashion and designers and was even a professional model for a time after high school.
When my daughter took up roller derby and had a bout in Philly, where Craig was living and studying, Vickie Carty and I drove to watch. Craig took us all around the city, showing us a fantastic time. He also bought and sold fine antiques, traveled the world, and left his mark on every possible experience.
In recent years, Craig made it his life's mission to help people in Africa. He faced many dangers and extreme pain, but would not be silenced if persecuted people needed help.
His home and yard always reflected his love for art, but his focus was saving starving people and dogs.
He lived life his way. He will be remembered.
