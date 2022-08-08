To The Daily Sun,

I can't imagine the pain of losing a child, no matter what age or circumstance. When I recently heard that Craig Carty (47 years), passed from natural causes in Africa, my heart sank. I met Jack Carty when we were on the school board together, then Vickie, Jeff, Doug, and Craig. Craig used to babysit for us, so we watched him graduate from high school, college, and then followed his highly adventurous life.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.