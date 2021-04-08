To the Daily Sun,
A few weeks ago the Belknap Mill held its annual meeting. This gathering, held virtually, was an opportunity for the board of directors to update members on the status of the organization, including financials, programming, strategic planning for the year ahead and a review of the year that has gone by.
While the annual meeting is open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend, only members of the Belknap Mill are able to vote. The power of that vote is not insignificant. About six years ago the board reached the difficult decision that the best option might be to sell the Mill to the city of Laconia. You see, the organization was financially struggling, there were significant maintenance issues that had not been addressed – a roof that required immediate replacement, an aging boiler, and a faulty elevator. During the 2015 annual meeting, members made their voices heard and encouraged the board not to pursue offering the Mill to the city. The board listened!
Today the Belknap Mill has addressed all the significant maintenance issues, successfully completed a $1.5 million capital campaign, has a strong staff and an expanded and engaged board of directors. Our programming is more robust than ever and we will celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Mill in 2023.
Our membership drive has a goal of reaching 100 new members by the end of April. In looking at new memberships, since the launch of the campaign, I’m delighted to see the names of individuals who are returning as members for the first time in a number of years, local businesses such as Stafford Oil and Wescott Law are supporting the Mill through their membership, as well as large advanced manufacturers such as Titeflex Aerospace. I see names like the Morin family, whose family owned and worked at the Mill for three generations, the children of Peter Karagianis whose father literally saved the Mill from the wrecking ball during urban renewal, and new friends like the LeMien and Donohue families!
Membership not only offers benefits including room rental discounts, tickets to Mill events and access to selected Colonial Theatre events, but supports the vital work of the organization. Membership allows us to host our summer concert series, continue our award-winning Industrial Education Program for elementary aged students, now in its 24th year, our summer Kids in the Park program, our Historic Scavenger Hunt, complimentary art exhibit space to Lakes Region artists and our newest program, Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative. Membership makes ALL this possible!
Individuals, families and businesses become members of the Belknap Mill to be a part of a community that has celebrated its place in Laconia for nearly 200 years. The membership drive continues through the end of April. We need YOU to become a member so we are able to continue our work in preserving the historic Belknap Mill and remain steadfast in our dedication to our mission of providing quality arts, history and education programming to you, our community.
Karen C. Prior, executive director
Belknap Mill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.