To The Daily Sun,
As of this writing, the federal government is still shutdown. More families are finding it increasingly difficult to "make do" with no income. The ripple effect is being felt far and wide across this nation. There is one person who can end this impasse by just admitting he was and is the cause of the shutdown. Sadly and unfortunately his character flaws won’t permit him to admit he is wrong and made a terrible, horrible decision.
Alas, it’s not only Mr. Trump who is causing so much pain and suffering far and wide. The three branches of government — the Executive, the Legislative, and the Judicial — are separate but equal to each other. That is the way the Founding Fathers intended it. Can you imagine if the chief justice of the Supreme Court said: "Please let us know what cases we should review this period" and then only processed what the president wanted them to? So then why is the U.S. Senate being prevented by the Senate majority leader from re-opening our government? Because he is allowing the president to direct the legislative branch, i.e. the United States Senate.
The House is clear on its independence. Both the House and Senate have the votes to re-open those aspects of the federal government that are currently shut down, but Mitch McConnell is in direct collusion with the president to keep the government shuttered. It is two rich men who continue to be paid that is causing this embarrassment.
The following describes the type of person that Congress has to deal with: egotistical to a fault, ill-informed, habitual and pathological liar, inconsistent, shallow, prone to extreme exaggeration, disingenuous, invites discord, delights in turmoil, lacks substance in his statements, malice aforethought, slanderous, insipid, inconsistent, extremely ignorant, petty, pretentious, contentious, excessive distrust of others, a bully, inordinate fascination with himself, vain, lacks sympathy and compassion for others, invites chaos, ignores the truth. But most egregious of all, never ever apologizes for his behavior or serious mistakes.
“A coward is incapable of exhibiting love, it is the prerogative of the brave.” — Mahatma Gandhi.
Bernadette Loesch
Laconia
