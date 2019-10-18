To The Daily Sun,
In your article of October 18 — "Floating bar takes city to court" — you quoted me but failed to mention additional comments that I made in your July article. in July I stated, "It’s pretty much just the location is what people on this street have an issue with. If they were to move it to the other side of the pier, done".
Additionally in that article you quoted me as saying, “We’re not trying to put anybody out of business, but you know all of the sudden you put this barge right in front of our property.” I completely understand that The Dive has invested money in their current site but perhaps investing into a new location on the other side of the pier would be better than investing in legal fees.
Unfortunately, the comments that you posted in your article do not accurately represent my feelings on the matter. This has gotten out of hand on social media and I do not like my name being used out of context or less than complete information.
Brian Rillahan
Laconia
