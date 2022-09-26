The City of Franklin will be holding elections on Oct. 4, for school board and city council, as well as openings for ward clerks and supervisors of the checklist. This often-overlooked city election could not be more important this year. The contrast for school board candidates could not be starker. We have several candidates who are pro-public education, genuinely welcoming to learners and staff from all backgrounds and identities and interested in improving our schools.
Our schools are the heart and the future of our community. Students rely on us to elect leaders who will work collaboratively and thoughtfully to see that they have the tools to prepare them for the workplaces of tomorrow. I ask you to make every effort to vote on Oct. 4 because our children and grandchildren are depending on us.
Candidates have been invited to fill out a survey relative to their respective boards. You can visit Franklin Elections on Facebook where some of these surveys have been posted.
There will be a Candidates Forum on Monday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. in City Hall, presented by Choose Franklin. It will also be available for streaming. Visit Choose Franklin Facebook page for details. There will also be a meet and greet at Central Street Laundromat Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.