We should all appreciate the Laconia treasure that offers our community a unique gathering place but so much more. From education programs for all ages to support of the arts and civic engagement, the historic Belknap Mill is the place that preserves the past while playing an important role in the exciting future for downtown Laconia.
I am proud of my membership and strongly encourage others to become a supporting member. Visit the Mill at 25 Beacon St. E., call Tara Shore at 603-524-8813, or go to the website belknapmill.org to join and ensure this nonprofit can continue to serve your community. Members receive discounts on room rentals and Mill events, and will have pre-sale access to future Colonial Theatre events. If you join before the March 17 remote annual meeting, you can learn about current Mill activities and cast your first member vote.
Please help to safeguard this lakes region legacy and enjoy the benefits that membership offers you and your family.
Judi Taggart
Gilford
