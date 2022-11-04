I’m reaching out to Northfield residents to let them know (without posting lawn signs or by stuffing campaign fliers in already overflowing mailboxes) that I am running again for New Hampshire House Representative - District 2 Northfield.
I strongly believe that 1) It is my civic duty to serve and to encourage you to vote in this critical midterm election determining the path of New Hampshire’s future; 2) I find that the level of extreme negativity in our current political discourse is nonproductive because I respect individuals' rights and appreciate the diversity in our beliefs and values; 3) I have experience and a successful 35-plus years' public service record in New Hampshire. Most notably 20 years as Northfield’s town administrator and served as Northfield’s state representative two terms (1991-1994 Ways and Means Committee) and another term during COVID (2019-2020 State/Federal Relations and Veterans Affairs).
So I ask, even if voters have already made up their minds or voted by absentee ballot, to please take a moment to go online to Citizens Count (a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with a mission of making citizen engagement easier to become more informed of each candidate’s position in their own words. Here is the link: www.citizenscount.org/elections) and type in Northfield. Scroll down and you will see every candidate running for office on the Northfield ballot, their experience and position on a number of important issues in our state such as protection of women’s reproductive rights, school funding and taxes, to name a few. I believe we all have a civic duty to our community and the citizens of our beautiful state of New Hampshire to make informed decisions when electing our political leaders.
I’ll be outside the polls next Tuesday at the Pines Community Center, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
